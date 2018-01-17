Stratford Star

CT Pulse: Hospital's chief of Infectious Diseases talks flu season

On Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12:30, CT Pulse is focusing on flu season.

According to the CDC, cases of the flu rose sharply over the last two weeks.  A tragedy this week in New Canaan is also putting a spotlight on complications from the flu.

Dr. Zane Saul, chief of Infectious Diseases at Bridgeport Hospital joins us to talk about this year’s flu season, flu shots and more. 

Watch the show below:

Later in the show, Drawing Conclusions with Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith returns.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on Connecticut news and politics.

