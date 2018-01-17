Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Swim lessons

Swim lessons run Monday and Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m., at Flood Pool. Registration starts Wednesday Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. online, and from 6-7 p.m., at the Recreation Office at Birdseye Complex. All levels can register online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Registration ends Jan. 18, at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $45 for half hour classes and $50 for one-hour classes for eight sessions, beginning Jan. 22.

Flood Pool

Flood Pool will be closed Jan. 18 and 23. Open swim and lane laps are on Monday and Wednesday, 8-8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims on Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2, youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Flicks at Flood Pool

The Stratford Recreation Department will host a movie night at Flood Pool featuring The Emoji Movie. The movie and swim is Friday, Jan. 19, 6 p.m. For those who swim it is $2 for adults and $1 for 18 and under. Spectators may sit in the bleachers for free. Please bring exact change.

Hobby Quest

Hobby Quest classes are offered at the following schools listed below. Cost is $115 for six weeks. Registration is through Jan. 19.

Monday: Magic at Victoria Soto School Jan. 29-March 12, 3:15-4:15 (Class is open to Victoria Soto and Johnson Academy students)

Tuesday: Magic at Eli Whitney School Jan. 30-March 6, 3:15-4:15

Wednesday: Magic at Wilcoxson School Jan. 31-March 7, 2:50-3:50

Thursday: Magic at Lordship School Feb. 1-March 22, 3:15-4:15. No class Feb. 8 and 15.

Thursday: Airplanes and Aviation at Johnson Academy Feb. 1-March 22, 315-4:15. No class Feb. 8, 15. (Open to Johnson Academy and Victoria Soto students).

Each program addresses a new topic including fashion design, photography, magic and aviation. In all Hobby quest programs kids keep everything they build. Register at townofstratford/recreation.

Mad Science

Registration for Mad Science program, Science in Motion for grades K-5, a six-week interactive science program is through Jan. 20. Fee is $110.

The program is held at the following schools:

Eli Whitney School: Mondays, 3:20-4:20 p.m. Jan. 22, 29, Feb 5, 12, 26, March 5.

Nichols School: Mondays, 2:50-3:50 p.m., Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 26, March 5.

Lordship School: Tuesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Jan. 30, Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, March 6.

Wilcoxson School: Fridays 2:50-3:50 p.m., Jan. 19, 26, Feb. 9, 23, March 2, 16.

Victoria Soto School: Wednesdays, 3:20-4:20 p.m., Jan. 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Chapel School: Wednesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Jan. 24, 31, Feb 7, 14, 21, and 28.

Chess club

Chess club for ages 5-17 runs on Tuesday or Thursday afternoons at the Birdseye Complex.

Grades K-2 meet from 4-5 p.m.; Grades 3-6, 5-6 p.m.; Grade 7 and above, 6-7 p.m.

Registration is through Jan. 21. Class begins Jan. 30 and Feb. 1. Class ends March 20 or 22. Fee is $85. No previous chess experience required.

Men’s Winter Basketball League meeting

The Men’s Winter Basketball League meeting is Thursday, Jan. 25, at 6:30 p.m., at Birdseye Complex. Teams interested in playing must register with the Recreation Department with a $100 deposit by Feb. 2. The League plays on Thursday nights at Flood Gym.

Eagle viewing, wine tasting

The Stratford Recreation Department is sponsoring a bus trip to view Eagles Along the Housatonic River featuring Horizon Wings and their eagles to guarantee an eagle sighting. On Saturday, Feb. 10 meet at 9 a.m., at the commuter parking lot across from Ryder’s Landing. Participants will walk to the Sikorsky Bridge and try to catch a glimpse of any bald eagles in the area, then board the bus to travel up the Housatonic River stopping at Lake Zoar. From Lake Zoar attendees will continue on to Southbury observing eagles hunting at the Shepaug Dam and Horizon Wings.

After the Shepaug Dam visit, participants will travel to the other side of the Housatonic River for a wine sampling, and return to Stratford around 2 p.m. Fee is $15; food and drink not included. Registration is Feb. 2 at the Recreation Department Office, 468 Birdseye St. or online at townofstratford.com/recreation. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Youth tennis

Indoor Tennis Lessons at Chapel School run Tuesdays, Feb. 27 to March 27 with registration Feb. 10-26. Classes are five weeks. The minimum is three for the class to be held.

Pee Wee class for ages 3-5, 3:45-4:15, $75.

Class for ages 5-7, 4:15-5:15, $105.

Class for ages 7-12, 5:15-6:15, $105.

Franklin after-school program

The Stratford Recreation Department after-school program for Franklin program runs Monday-Thursday, 3:15-4:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to do homework, as well as activities such as games, crafts and special events. Children will meet in the gymnasium. There is no after-school program when school is closed due to inclement weather or on scheduled half days. This is a free program and children must be registered to attend. They also are free to leave on their own at anytime once they sign out. For more information, parents may call 203-385-4052.

Pacific Northwest & California

Eight day trip to Pacific Northwest and California, features Seattle, Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center, Portland, Columbia River Gorge, Portland Spirit Cruise, Newport, Redwood National Park, Eureka, San Francisco and more. The trip departs on April 22 and returns April 29, 2018, and includes 10 meals with six breakfasts and four dinners and will fly out of a New York Airport.

Volunteer program for teens

Stratford Recreation is looking for youth interested in volunteering. Teens in or entering grades 8-12 are eligible. The department offers a variety of programs during the school year that can utilize youth volunteers. Opportunities include after school sports, learning programs, and special events throughout the year. Our volunteers must fill out an application and go through an interview. The application may be found on the website or in the guidance departments at the middle and high schools.

Birdseye Complex

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center with gym is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 3:15-5:15 p.m. for grades 3-6 and 4-5:45 p.m. for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will open the week of Oct. 2.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation Department offers a variety of themed birthday parties. Contact the Recreation Office for reservations and complete details. Birthday parties are held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. All parties are private and include trained party staff. There is no double booking for any party.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.