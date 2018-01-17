Stratford Star

Gresko receives endorsements for re-election campaign

By Stratford Star on January 17, 2018 in Community, Lead News, News, People, Town Government · 1 Comments

Joe Gresko

Several lawmakers are endorsing state Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, for re-election in November. Both federal and state legislators, along with state constitutional officers, backed Gresko in his bid to continue in the seat he won in February 2016.

The endorsements include those from U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, Comptroller Kevin Lembo, Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, and House Majority Leader Matt Ritter. “I’m humbled and appreciative of the support from all our leaders,” said Gresko. “The job of state representative is challenging, but the work is immensely satisfying, especially when helping secure $1.2 million for Sterling House renovations, working on Point Stratford reclamation in Lordship, helping keep open the Sikorsky Aviation School at Sikorsky Memorial Airport, working on obtaining the Grasso property for Stratford, and preserving open space by adding to the footprint of Roosevelt Forest.”

“Joe is a strong, staunch advocate for Stratford’s residents and business community,” Blumenthal said. “He is dedicated to his constituents and will fight for state policies to create jobs, train workers and improve our economy.”

“I’ve known Joe for years and rely on his voice at the state level,” Murphy said. “He serves on my Long Island Sound advisory task force, and along with my late friend Terry Backer, he was vital to the creation of Connecticut’s microbead ban, which I used as a model to help press for a ban at the federal level. Stratford is well-served by Joe Gresko. He is a valuable partner to me and I am proud to endorse him to continue working for Stratford.”

DeLauro lauded Gresko as “the state representative Stratford needs.”

“First behind the scenes at the state Capitol, and now proudly serving Stratford in his own right, he is a pragmatic leader who works every day to get things done for Stratford,” DeLauro said. “Joe’s work securing funds for the Sterling House’s expansion, helping save the Stratford Aviation School and, of course, his advocacy for the environment like his friend late state Rep. Terry Backer are all reasons I’m proud to support Joe Gresko as your state representative in November.”

Wyman will be a guest at a Gresko fund-raiser taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Stanziale’s, 595 Main Street, Stratford.

