Exhibit highlights late resident’s passion for art

For longtime Stratford resident Matthew Fasanella, painting was a way to relax.

“It made him feel good,” said his widow, Georgene Fasanella, also a painter. “He just poured himself into painting. It was very calming for him. It was also nice for him to have something at the end and be able to say, ‘I did that.’”

Artwork by Matthew Fasanella, who died in July 2016 at age 73, is now on display at the Stratford Library. The first-floor exhibit features 21 paintings and three photographs, and runs through the end of January.

Most of the paintings depict rural landscapes, with mountains, lakes and trees. Many scenes come from trips to the western United States he took with his wife, time spent with family in northern Vermont, and the years he was stationed in Alaska with the U.S. Army.

There also are paintings with Southwestern themes, featuring Native Americans, horses and deserts.

One painting stands out from the others as somewhat unique. It’s a more abstract view of the Statue of Liberty, surrounded by a colorful background and polka dots.

Georgene said he painted that for a granddaughter who was fascinated by an art book of paintings by Peter Max, a psychedelic-inspired painter who first gained fame in the 1960s. “He did it in a Peter Max style,” she said.

Matthew and Georgene met as teenagers at a roller-skating rink in Bridgeport, falling in love and both graduating from Central High School. Matthew joined the Army, they got married, and soon they were in Alaska, where the landscape fascinated them both.

”We loved the terrain,” Georgene said. “It was so beautiful. He had a motorcycle — it would be light all night, and he’d take long rides.”

After his military service, the couple moved to Stratford, where they settled in and raised a family.

Georgene said they both always liked to paint, but her husband grew more serious about it after retiring from a 30-year career at Avco/Textron. He signed up for a painting class with one of their sons, and began working as an automotive photographer for the Connecticut Post.

On trips, Matthew often would take photos to later use to create paintings. He’d also be inspired to paint while at a relative’s vacation home on a Vermont lake.

He would keep most of his finished paintings on top of a bookshelf in their home. “Every once in a while he’d frame one and hang it around the house,” Georgene said.

The Fasanella family is well known in Stratford. The couple lived in town for almost a half-century and had children — Matt, Tony and Chris. There now are seven grandchildren.

Matthew, with his distinctive white hair and beard, was often told he looked like the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia or Santa Claus. “He would always play along when recognized,” the family said in his obituary.

Matthew’s paintings have never been exhibited before. Georgene said it’s fitting the artwork is on display at the Stratford Library because it was one of her late husband’s favorite places. He would visit often to read, find a video, and see friends. “He felt very peaceful there,” she said.

In February, an exhibit of Georgene’s artwork — paintings, photography and sculpture — will go on display at the Stratford Library.