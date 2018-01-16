Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Stratford Red Devils top Weston

By Stratford Star on January 16, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High boys basketball team won a 67-48 SWC home decision from Weston High on Tuesday.

Jack Ryan (18 points) led four Red Devils who scored in double figures for coach Tim Swaller.

Sean Carroll scored 14 points, Joe August 12 and John Bike had 10, as Stratford improved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the SWC.

August had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Ryan had six assists and four steals.

Stratford

Jack Ryan 8 1-2 18  Mike August 3 0-0 6  Joe August 5 2-3 12 Sean Carroll 6 2-4 14 John Bike 2 6-6 10 Aaron Christy 3 0-0 6 Javier Hernandez 0 0-1 0 Jaahdel Cyril 0 1-2 1

Totals: 27 12-17 67

Weston

Christian Watenabe 2 3-4 8  James Goetz 0 0-0 0  Jack McStocker 3 1-2 10 Daniel Slow 1 0-0 3  Jake Jones 5 2-4 13 Luke Davies 1 2-2 4 Evan Levine 1 0-0 2  Daniel Santa Maria 1 0-0 2 Aiden Mettel 1 2-2 4 Thomas Brentano 1 0-0 2

Totals:  16 10-14 48

Weston    2  13  18  15–48

Stratford 17  18  17  15–67

3’s – Stratford – Ryan  Weston- McStocker 3, Watenabe 1, Slow 1, Jones 1

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Close games the norm for Red Devils
  2. Stratford defeats Newtown in boys basketball
  3. Cross country: Stratford’s top 10 post season best times
  4. Boys basketball: Bunnell Bulldogs defeat Stratford High

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stratford property transfers: Jan. 8-12
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress