The Stratford High boys basketball team won a 67-48 SWC home decision from Weston High on Tuesday.

Jack Ryan (18 points) led four Red Devils who scored in double figures for coach Tim Swaller.

Sean Carroll scored 14 points, Joe August 12 and John Bike had 10, as Stratford improved to 6-3 overall and 2-1 in the SWC.

August had 12 rebounds and six assists.

Ryan had six assists and four steals.

Stratford

Jack Ryan 8 1-2 18 Mike August 3 0-0 6 Joe August 5 2-3 12 Sean Carroll 6 2-4 14 John Bike 2 6-6 10 Aaron Christy 3 0-0 6 Javier Hernandez 0 0-1 0 Jaahdel Cyril 0 1-2 1

Totals: 27 12-17 67

Weston

Christian Watenabe 2 3-4 8 James Goetz 0 0-0 0 Jack McStocker 3 1-2 10 Daniel Slow 1 0-0 3 Jake Jones 5 2-4 13 Luke Davies 1 2-2 4 Evan Levine 1 0-0 2 Daniel Santa Maria 1 0-0 2 Aiden Mettel 1 2-2 4 Thomas Brentano 1 0-0 2

Totals: 16 10-14 48

Weston 2 13 18 15–48

Stratford 17 18 17 15–67

3’s – Stratford – Ryan Weston- McStocker 3, Watenabe 1, Slow 1, Jones 1