Stratford property transfers: Jan. 8-12

50 Ross Drive: Wilbert Edmond and Eunice Somerville to Patrick Faugno for $309,000.

62 Engine House Road, Unit C.: Michael Desmond and Karen Malz-Desmond to Evan Williams for $195,000.

79 Wooster Ave.: Desmond Ndzi to Andrenne Harris for $135,000.

505 Light St.: Aziz Ahmad Seyal and Mahmud Sultan to Doreen Smart for $250,000.

255 California St.: Estate of Muriel S. Moreau to Anna Sobiepanek for $225,000.

106-108 Clover St.: Maria J. Mendes to Bobsie Monroe for $322,400.

Success Village Building 94, Apt. 17: Success Village Apartments Inc. to Carmen Santos for $20,000.

236 Warner Hill Road: Estate of Elliot J. Wilson to Elliot J. Wilson Jr. for $100,000.

35 Yukon St.: Galt Holdings LLC  and Equity Trust Company, Custodian to Regina Murray for $235,000.

196 Charlton St.: James Chizmadia to Stacey Sletten for $269,000.

265 Brooklawn Road: Luisa Afonso Wolf to Jose M. Rosario for $260,000.

59 Hull Court: Michele F. Angeski to Judith Barry Weldon for $10,000.

59 Hull Court: Mary Lou Leary to Judith Barry Weldon for $10,000.

203 Soundview Ave.: Hector Manuel Delgado to Elizabeth Vasquez for $233,000.

3699 Broadbridge Ave. Unit 313: Anastasia Kulikova to Christopher K. Greene for $84,000.

11 Circle Drive: James and Martha Gieryng to Gary Bailey for $290,000.

23 California St.: Christian M. Blatherwick to Sharod Campbell for $223,070.

60 Engine House Road, Unit C.: Lucie Joaquim to Williette Pendergrass for $220,000.

845 Oronoque Lane: Dedi Properties LLC to Max S. Shangle for $445,000.

336 Highland Ave.: Creston Capital LLC to Joseph A. Bonfiglio for $295,000.

1571-1575 West Broad St.: Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to 1571 Broad St. Realty LLC for $328,650.

