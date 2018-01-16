Stratford Star

Faith & Festival kicks off Barnum Festival season

January 16, 2018

Barnum Festival’s 2018 Ringmaster Johnny Vazzano presents the Inaugural Faith & Festival Sunday, Jan. 21, beginning with 9:30 a.m. Mass led by The Most Reverend Bishop Frank Caggiano at St. Augustine’s Church of the Cathedral, 399 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport.

Caggiano will be escorted by the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Color Guard.

There also will be a celebration of this year’s Barnum Festival honorees featuring first responders (police, fire, EMS) and Armed services.

Immediately following there will be a reception and continental breakfast at Kolbe Cathedral High School. The reception is presented by Vazzano’s Four Seasons. Sponsored and underwritten by The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull.

For more information, call Eileen Prezioso at 203-377-3067 or Fred Garrity at 203-257-2176.

