To the Editor:

While we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights movement, we reflect upon how far our country has come in creating a more perfect union. As an immigrant to this country, I am thankful to those who have marched and endured the brutality of a segregated nation in hopes of creating a better and more just society. Their struggle and pain inspired generations of Americans to pursue justice and fairness for all.

Dr. King said “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” This call to action is not just empty words and beautiful rhetoric but a realization that our destiny depends on the destiny of others. We cannot truly be free if those who live among us are plagued by poverty, poor health and failing schools. When our fellow Americans are being discriminated against anywhere, we owe a solemn moral duty to condemn and call out this injustice. Oftentimes the deafening silence of indifference by our elected leaders speaks volume of their character and intent.

In the current political climate, there is an air of disappointment and despair. While I share some of these sentiments, I am reminded of Dr. King’s words that “Out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope.” Even when the odds appeared insurmountable, Civil Rights leaders grasped on to the hope of a better day. It is this hope that keeps me going. It is this hope that generated action during this past week’s Democratic caucus with individuals taking charge of their own destiny and voting for agents of change.

Thank you, Dr. King, for transforming the America we love into a nation of dreamers. Thank you for showing us that “it is a dream deeply rooted in the American Dream”. Therefore we all must fight to protect it. The dream lives on and the march towards justice and equality continues.