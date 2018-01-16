Light snow today is expected to give way to greater accumulation as the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Three to five inches of snow are expected, causing slippery road conditions, including during the morning commute. The weather service also warns of reduced visibilities.

“There is a moderate to high probability of an accumulating snowfall for much of the region tonight into Wednesday,” the weather service said in a press release Tuesday. “Light snow and/or flurries may precede the system Tuesday afternoon ahead of the approaching cold front. Travel may become hazardous due to limited visibility and snow covered roads.”

Today, conditions are expected to be cloudy with a high near 32, although the wind chill will make it feel between 20 and 25.

Snow is expected to begin after midnight, with two to four inches possible. Temperatures should remain steady around 31.

Snow will continue, mainly before noon, with one to three more inches possible.

Conditions will gradually clear Wednesday night, with a low around 15, but winds of 7 to 9 mph will make it feel like 5 to 10 degrees.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high near 33.