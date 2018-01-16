Stratford Star

Spayed female cat available at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on January 16, 2018 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Olive

Olive is an 8-year-old spayed female cat. She was surrendered several months ago after her owner passed away. Olive was very depressed at first but is coming out of her shell. She would do best in a quiet adult home. Visit Olive and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

