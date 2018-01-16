SquareWrights’ Women present an evening of monologues

The women of Stratford-based SquareWrights Playwright Group will present an evening of eight original monologues on Friday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m., at Open Door Tea, 3552 Main Street, Stratford. The program honors International Women’s Voices Day, which will be held on Jan. 21, the first anniversary of the 2017 Women’s March. The Jan. 19 program is free and open to the public; space is limited so arriving early is recommended.

The evening features Not This Time, by Peggy Sperling of Shelton; Nice Neighborhood, by Elizabeth Appel of Bethany; A Large Jar, by Kate Gill of Guilford, and Rosetta, by Toby Armour of East Haven. There also will be four monologues by Stratford playwrights, including Sounds, by Nadine Willig, I Am My Hair Excerpt, by Alicia Thompson; After All I’ve Done For You, by Orna Rawls, and The Special Parent, by Beatriz Allen.

Performers include Nadine Willig and Alicia Thompson of Stratford, Elizabeth Appel of Bethany, Joan Barere of West Hartford, Jennifer Ju of Milford, Vickie Blake of Guilford, and Dainelle Gertner of Norwalk.

Since its inception in 2004, the Stratford-based SquareWrights Playwright Group has had more than 100 productions and staged readings. These have included short-play festivals; the 24-hour Fast Forward Theatre Festival; and fundraisers for Hurricane Katrina and tsunami victims, the Stratford Library, the Sterling House Food Pantry, Stratford Special Ed PTA (SEPTA) and the Perry House. The group has been represented multiple times at the Stratford Summer Arts Festival on the grounds of the Shakespeare Theatre. In addition, they’ve collaborated with the Stratford Arts Commission, The Temple Players, the Stratford Arts Guild, Eastbound Theatre of Milford, and Two Roads Brewery.

For more information, call Orna Rawls at 203-375-6457.