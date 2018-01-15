Working toward Dr. King’s ‘beloved community’

Rev. Ed Rawls had a confession to get off his chest on Sunday.

It’s rare for someone to admit to being a racist, but Rawls, pastor of the First Congregational Church of Stratford, did just that on Sunday.

Much like those who admit to a substance abuse problem, Rawls stood before an audience at the First Baptist Church of Stratford to say words that hung in the air for some time.

“I’d like to begin this message today by saying to you all that, Hi. I’m Ed and I’m a racist,” he said. “A recovering racist, not a bigot.”

Recovery from racism, according to Rawls, comes with being around different people, breaking bread with others and eventually seeing them as family.

Rawls was the main speaker during Sunday’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day service, hosted by the Stratford Interfaith Clergy Association.

Rawls, who grew up in the Jim Crow South, said the heart of all racism is that he and other white people deserved special benefits, even if it was at the cost of black people. When his family had black housekeepers come by their home, those domestic workers always ate separately from Rawls’ family, he said. And his grandfather was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

And even as he touted himself as a “progressive liberal,” Rawls admitted that his experience is that people of different colors are segregated, if not by law, then by choice. A friend and neighbor of his who had moved away told Rawls that his former neighbors were angry at him because their home was sold to a black family.

“There goes the neighborhood, right?” he said. “That’s segregation, isn’t it? And any form of segregation leads to nothing but suspicion between one another and only makes it easier for all of us to continue to perpetuate the stereotypes we have about one another.”

That distance makes it easy to demonize “the other,” Rawls said, and “for leaders to play on our fears about each other if we don’t know each other.”

Rawls said he saw enormous changes in the South after King’s death in 1968.

“Whether we liked it or not, a mirror was forced in front of our faces and we were made to see the ugliness of our ways,” he said.

Since then, Rawls says the country has moved backwards and more change is needed.

“Whether we live in Vermont or whether we live in Alabama, we need to look at ourselves just to see…if we fit the bill,” he said.

He also borrowed from comedian Jeff Foxworthy to offer what he said were not jokes. Rawls said someone “might be a racist” if they say “all lives matter” when black people shout “black lives matter” after violent and deadly interactions with police officers. He suggested the same if people were not upset by comments attributed to President Donald Trump about not wanting immigration from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

“If you can hear the President of the United States, our country, say that he doesn’t want anyone coming here from those, can I say this? [Expletive] countries, and that doesn’t repulse you and make you sick to your stomach, then you might be a racist,” Rawls said, receiving an ovation from the audience.

“Only when we admit [racism] can healing and redemption can begin,” he said.

Building the “beloved community” that King wanted will require changing lives. He also talked about the significance of people of different races and religions sitting down at a table and breaking bread with each other.

“We begin to look over the table and see each other as family. And when you see somebody as family, you have a different reaction when something racist happens. You don’t just get angry and say ‘that was wrong that that happened,’” he said.

Rawls recalled hearing someone white saying something negative about a black woman who went to his church as she was going on stage to collect her high school diploma. Rawls said he was angry upon hearing it.

“When racist things happen in our culture and our world and we have joined together and we are family, then it’s not just happened that’s wrong. it’s something that happened to my people, to my community, to the beloved community,” he said.

Rawls said he’s tired of talking about King’s words if people are not willing to do things to change the way we act toward each other and meet to find out more about people and how everyone’s future is intertwined.

“The work isn’t that hard. It’s not so terrible to get together and have a meal together, is it?” he said.

Pastor Jeff Lukens of Lordship Community Church praised Rawls and said it was “brave” of him to admit his racism. Lukens added that white people need to be aware of the prejudices that society has taught people.

Lukens said that Americans need to think of each other in different ways.

“Too often we see people who are not like us as the other. Like Ed was talking about, if we sat down and had meals and conversation with them, they’d become our friends and become our family,” Lukens said. “When we see these gross injustices happening, we’d be more apt to step up and say something and act.”