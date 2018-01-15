LeFever announces run for state rep seat

The first Democratic candidate for the 120th District state representative seat has announced her candidacy.

Therese LeFever, a teacher and religious education director, announced on Monday that she will run for the state seat that was vacated on Jan. 2 by Mayor Laura Hoydick, a Republican.

LeFever will seek the Democratic nomination when the Stratford Democratic Town Committee meets on Thursday.

“It’s time for the 120th to have an active listener who will fight for our fair share of funding and support from Hartford,” LeFever said in a statement. “We were one of the few municipalities in the state that had its funding drastically cut. If I receive the Democratic endorsement and have the privilege to win the election on Feb. 27, I will do the work that is necessary to prevent this from happening again.”

LeFever is a founding member and co-chair of Congregations Organized for a New CT, which includes 27 church congregations East Haven to Norwalk focused on organizing for social and economic change.

Bill Cabral is the only Republican so far to declare his plans to run for the seat.

The special election for the 120th District state representative seat will take place on Feb. 27.