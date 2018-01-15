Stratford Star

Stratford celebrates Three Kings Day

By Stratford Star on January 15, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

The annual Three Kings Day celebration sponsored by the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee and the Stratford Police Department was held on Sunday, Jan. 7, in the St. James School Gymnasium. Dressed as the Three Kings were Stratford Police Officers, Omar Jimenez,  Luis Arbelo, and Det. Heineman Gonzalez.

Children received traditional gifts and treats from the Three Kings and Olga Peña read the story of the Three Kings. The event also featured music, stories, snacks, and pictures with the Three Kings.

January 6 is the official celebration of the Three Kings in all Spanish-Speaking countries and many other countries.

The Three Kings, Omar Jimenez, Luis Arbelo, and Det. Heineman Gonzalez with Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee co-chairs, Olga Peña (far left) and Gladys A. Ramos (far right) and members of the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee.

The Three Kings, Omar Jimenez, Luis Arbelo, and Det. Heineman Gonzalez with Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee co-chairs, Olga Peña (far left) and Gladys A. Ramos (far right) and members of the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee.

Related posts:

  1. Stratford celebrates Three Kings Day
  2. Stratford celebrates Three Kings Day
  3. St. Vincent’s hosts Three Kings Day celebration
  4. SPOTLIGHT: Events in Stratford and surrounding area

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Jack & Jill kitten siblings need a home Next Post Baldwin Center senior calendar: Jan. 19-24
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress