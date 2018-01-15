Stratford celebrates Three Kings Day

The annual Three Kings Day celebration sponsored by the Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee and the Stratford Police Department was held on Sunday, Jan. 7, in the St. James School Gymnasium. Dressed as the Three Kings were Stratford Police Officers, Omar Jimenez, Luis Arbelo, and Det. Heineman Gonzalez.

Children received traditional gifts and treats from the Three Kings and Olga Peña read the story of the Three Kings. The event also featured music, stories, snacks, and pictures with the Three Kings.

January 6 is the official celebration of the Three Kings in all Spanish-Speaking countries and many other countries.