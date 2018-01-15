First Congregational Church hosts Michael and Friends concert

First Congregational Church, 2301 Main Street, Stratford will inaugurate its 2018 Rose Window Concert Series with Michael and Friends in concert on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m.

The concert will feature vocalist Michael Jovovich singing popular songs from the Great American Songbook and other jazz tunes. Dr. Joe Utterback, director of Music at FCC, will lead the musical team playing piano, with Tony LaVorgna on sax, Eric Nyquist on guitar, Brian Coralian on percussion and Nick Macri on bass.

A free will offering will be collected to benefit the church’s Music Fund.

All are welcome. A coffee and dessert reception will follow.

For more information, call 203-378-2644.