Crystal needs a home

Crystal is a sweet, female spayed short-haired cat with pretty eyes, about 6 years young. She is mellow, calm, affectionate, healthy and cuddly.

She prefers no other cats, so would be best in a home as the only pet or may be fine with a mellow small dog.

She loves attention, and would be great company for someone alone.

Crystal had a tough life until she was rescued; she is very sweet.

For an application, email [email protected] or call 203-330-0255. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.