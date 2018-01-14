The Bunnell High wrestling team defeated Darien, 57-15, and lost to New Canaan, 51-18), on Saturday.

“Mike Amorando was on fire at 120 pounds and went 2-0 for the day with a pin against Darien in 41 seconds and an even faster pin against New Canaan in 29 seconds,” said Bunnell coach Sean Sloat. “These wins will help him build his momentum back, after he suffered a tough loss Wednesday against New Fairfield. He improved his overall record to 9-4 after today.

“Sean Romero also went 2-0 for the day at 170 pounds, pinning his opponent from New Canaan in 1:39 and winning by forfeit against Darien.

“Matt Soares gave the crowd a wild match at 152 to win 6-4 against Darien. He showed a lot of heart by scoring a last second takedown to win the match.

“Picking up wins by forfeit against Darien were James Depina (126), Josh Lisi (132), Sean Abner (145), Jacob Halsted (182), Danny Nguyen (195), Erick Cruz (220) and C.J. Falotico (heavyweight). Winning by forfeit against New Canaan was James Depina.”

Bunnell will visit Joel Barlow in Redding on Wednesday.