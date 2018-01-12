The Bunnell Bulldogs fell just short of their first South-West Conference win, losing to New Milford 33-31 in a girls basketball matchup in Stratford on Friday.

Amanda Zdru led the Bulldogs with 17 points while Aunalise Anderson led the Green Wave with 12 points.

“I expect even more from them,” Bunnell head coach Cheri Eleazer said. “It’s the little things. They’re learning a lot and they’re making adjustments. I’m really painting the picture for them and showing them why were doing certain things and why I need them to make sure they focus in practice.”

The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, missing many layups despite displaying great ball movement. Zdru finally got the Bulldogs on the board with a pair of baskets. Anderson answered with a jump shot to which Zdru followed with steal and a layup to make it 6-4 after one quarter.

In the second quarter, both teams started to find their groove.

Bunnell’s Hannah McLaughlin started with a jump shot and Zdru got her second steal and layup to give Bunnell a 10-7 lead. New Milford made it a one-point game, before Titana Wright answered with a layup and Zdru added two shots from the line to give Bunnell a five-point lead. New Milford’s Abbi Debes followed with a layup, as did Zdru to make it 16-11 at the half.

“She was our MVP last year as a freshman,” Eleazer said of Zdru. “I definitely need her to be more vocal and get people on the same page with her. I saw that last year. I always have the ninth graders try out with JV and within about 30 seconds she was trying out for varsity.”

The Green Wave started off the second half on a 9-0 run thanks to six points from Gillian Boss and a 3-pointer from Anderson.

Bunnell responded with a six-point swing of their own thanks to Jasmine St. Clair nailing a corner three and getting a steal and layup on the next possession. It was 22-all after three periods.

Wright started the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs with a layup and Boss followed with one of her own.

Bunnell’s Alyssa Wright then hit two free throws, as did Maura Kelly, to make it a 27-25 game. Zdru followed the foul shots with a layup.

Anderson’s trey cut the Bunnell lead to 29-28.

Kelly then hit a layup to make it 31-28.

An Anderson free throw and a Boss layup tied the game at 31.

With time waning in the fourth quarter, a foul along the sidelines sent Anderson to the line. She made both free throws for the win.