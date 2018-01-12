Program to increase awareness of teen suicide

On Jan. 29, Stratford organizations will join forces to launch Growing Up Now, a program to raise awareness about teen suicide and its connection to bullying and mental health.

In this presentation, parents will discuss emotional wellness and leave with strategies they can use to educate and empower their teens and families.

The event, sponsored by Stratford Community Services, Health Department, Health Haven School-Based Health Center, PTSA’s, Public Schools, and CLASH/FLASH afterschool programs, will feature a presentation from Debbie Berman of She Mattered, who lost a daughter to suicide, followed by a discussion with school administrators and mental health professionals.

“We know youth have watched the popular Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why. The series tackles a number of complex issues including teen suicide that require a thoughtful conversation between parents and teens,” said Tammy Trojanowski, Community Services Administrator.” We want to reach parents prior to the release of the show’s sequel so that they feel prepared to talk to their children.”

The evening will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Wooster Middle School Media Center and include dinner. The presentation is intended for parents of students in grades 6-12, but all parents are invited to attend.

To register visit SheMattered.eventbrite.com or call 203-381-6922. Any possible weather-related cancellations will be sent to registrants via email.