Special election for 120th District seat set for Feb. 27

By Melvin Mason on January 12, 2018

A special election will be held near the end of February to fill the vacant 120th District state representative seat.

Secretary of State Denise Merrill announced the date of the special election will be held on Feb. 27. The date became official after Gov. Dannel Malloy sent a writ announcing the 120th District vacancy on Friday. New Mayor Laura Hoydick resigned from the office on Jan. 2.

Nominations from political parties for the race must be completed by Jan. 22. The Stratford Democratic Town Committee was going to nominate a candidate on Thursday night, but opted to reschedule after the vacancy had not been officially declared.

The DTC will meet on Thursday, Jan. 18 to choose their candidate, according to DTC Chairwoman Stephanie Philips.

The only candidate to officially announce his intentions to seek the seat is Bill Cabral, a Republican and former Town Council member.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more information on this story. 

