Free tax preparation service for area residents provided by the AARP and IRS runs Mondays and Tuesdays, Feb. 5-April 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street.

Taxpayers should bring last year’s tax return, this year’s tax documents, photo ID and means of verifying social security numbers.

No reservations will be taken; first-come, first served only.

For more information, visit stratfordlibrary.org or call 203-385-4162.