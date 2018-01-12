Stratford Star

Performances of Camelot, The Musical Jan. 12 and 13

The Stratford Recreation Department  and 1639 Theatricals presents Camelot, The Musical by Lerner and Loewe on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12 and 13, at 7 p.m., at Johnson Academy Auditorium. The family friendly show brings the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table to life featuring local adults and youth.

Tickets are at $10 at the door. 

For more information, visit townofstratford.com/recreation or call 203-385-4052.

Camelot is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All performance materials also are supplied by MTI.

