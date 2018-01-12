Town gets $450,000 grant for Complete Streets project

Stratford will get to further develop plans for better connectivity with a $450,000 state grant.

The town was awarded the nearly half-million-dollar state grant to complete the technical design for improvements along a portion of Main Street and Barnum Avenue and south of East Broadway.

The project is one of several identified as a high priority in Stratford’s 2017 Complete Streets Plan, intended to enhance access and safety for bicyclists and pedestrians. Once finished with the technical design, the town will begin implementing necessary improvements.

About $250,000 of the grant will be set aside to cover costs associated with any environmental contamination discovered within the project boundary, town officials said in a statement issued Tuesday.

“I am pleased to see Stratford receive this grant in the interest of making critical improvements along portions of Main Street and Barnum Avenue in the interest of improving safety and access for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as motorists,” Mayor Laura Hoydick said in a statement. “This is an important planning initiative that will improve investment in Stratford Center, and the enjoyment and access of the area to everyone.”

Planning and Zoning Administrator Jay Habansky said Stratford is “one step closer to providing safer public spaces and improving accessibility for people of all ages and abilities” with the grant from the state Office of Policy Management.

“These grants are highly competitive and we are pleased to be one of the few communities in Connecticut to have been selected based on the quality of our projects and impacts they will have here in Stratford,” Habansky said.

State Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21, applauded Hoydick for her work to help Stratford secure the grant. Prior to becoming mayor, Hoydick served as the 120st District state representative.

“This project will help to continue to put our town of Stratford on the map and make it a place where pedestrians and bicyclists want to frequent,” Kelly said. “I look forward to the continuation of improvements to our town and am hopeful that under the mayor’s local leadership this will be possible.”

Rep. Joe Gresko, D-121, said focusing on developing Stratford’s downtown will make the town better in the long run.

“These funds will help Stratford adapt to new transportation models of bicycling and pedestrian options through the heart of our community,” Gresko said.

Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, said the Complete Streets grant is welcome toward the development of “the hub of Stratford.”

“Much progress has gone into enhancing the beautification and added safety for pedestrians and bicyclists; it’s a welcoming, as is the many new restaurants and shops in this area for all to enjoy,” McGorty said.