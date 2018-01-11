Stratford High lost to Brookfield High, 69-50, in an SWC girls basketball game on Thursday.
Julia Torreso and Cora Martonak each scored 14 points for Stratford (3-6, 0-4 SWC).
Katlin Faris scored 20 points and Jenna Joshi 18 for Brookfield (3-8).
Stratford
Sydney Ritchie 0. 1-2 1 Sam Perley 2 1-2 5 Cora Martonak 3 6-7 14 Julia Torreso 6 0-0 14 Abby Anka 1 2-2 4 Maddie Perley 2 0-0 5 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 3 0-2 6 Christina Marcellus 1 0-0 2
Totals 18 10-15 50
Brookfield
Holly Flemming 3 0-0 6 Cara Lennon 2 0-0 5 Carley Wallin 1 1-2 4 Katlin Faris 8 0-0 20 Olivia Davidson 2 0-0 4 Stesha Grossman 1 0-0 2 Emmi Palisno 2 0-0 4 Faith Kaynch 0 1-2 1 Jenna Joshi 5 6-9 18 Amber Howe 1 0-0 2 Lindsay Zaleski 2 3-6 7
Totals 25 11-19 69
3 point field goals: Brookfield Lennon 1 Wallin 1 Faris 4 Joshi 2; Stratford Martonak 1 Torreso 2 M Perley 1
Brookfield 16 28 13 10 69
Stratford 17 13 12 8 50