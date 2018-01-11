Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Brookfield defeats Stratford High

By Stratford Star on January 11, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High lost to Brookfield High, 69-50, in an SWC girls basketball game on Thursday.

Julia Torreso and Cora Martonak each scored 14 points for Stratford (3-6, 0-4 SWC).

Katlin Faris scored 20 points and Jenna Joshi 18 for Brookfield (3-8).

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 1-2 1 Sam Perley 2 1-2 5 Cora Martonak  3  6-7 14   Julia Torreso 6 0-0 14 Abby Anka 1 2-2 4  Maddie Perley 2 0-0 5  Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 3 0-2  6 Christina Marcellus  1 0-0 2

Totals  18 10-15   50

Brookfield

Holly Flemming 3 0-0 6  Cara Lennon  2 0-0 5  Carley Wallin  1 1-2 4 Katlin Faris  8 0-0 20 Olivia Davidson  2 0-0 4 Stesha Grossman  1 0-0  2 Emmi Palisno 2 0-0 4 Faith Kaynch 0 1-2 1 Jenna Joshi  5 6-9 18  Amber Howe  1 0-0 2 Lindsay Zaleski 2 3-6 7

Totals 25 11-19   69

3 point field goals: Brookfield Lennon 1 Wallin 1 Faris 4 Joshi 2; Stratford Martonak 1 Torreso 2 M Perley 1

Brookfield 16 28   13   10 69

Stratford    17 13 12   8 50

