Grenade found at Stratford waste facility

A decades-old hand grenade was found at a waste management facility on Thursday afternoon.

Stratford Police said the grenade, which appeared to be from World War I or World War II, was found at All American Waste at 80 Garfield Ave.

Police said the grenade was apparently discarded with garbage that ended up at the facility. Employees alerted police to the explosive and he State Police Bomb Squad responded to disarm and remove it from the facility. The scene was cleared without incident, police said.