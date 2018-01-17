Stratford Star

Spaghetti supper and free concert

The first edition of the spaghetti supper/concert series at Trumbull’s Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main St., Route 111, is ready to go. It takes place Saturday, Jan. 20. The dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., with spaghetti, meatballs, salad, bread, beverages and dessert for $12; $11 for seniors.

The January concert is a night of red hot jazz with the Blue River Jazz Band, featuring Chris Coulter. The music begins at 7 p.m., right after supper. The concert is a free will offering affair.

For information, call 203-954-9691.

