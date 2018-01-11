Tax cut a net bad for state taxpayers

To the Editor:

Thank you for printing my letter regarding the politics surrounding the recent tax cuts and reform signed into law. After I wrote the letter, I spoke with some people who had the details of the plan to figure out their taxes, and they will likely be higher under the new plan.

The issue is the stinging and steep rate of taxation here in Connecticut. The previous federal tax code helped ease the burden the State of Connecticut was placing on Connecticut residents, by allowing the taxes paid here to reduce federal taxable income, thus lowering federal taxes. In a very real way, the federal tax code was subsidizing the Connecticut tax burden on its citizens. With the amount of the very high state tax burden being capped in the new law, the concern is the deductibility goes down and the federal taxes go up.

This raises two important points. Firstly, isn’t it time to get a handle on the tax burden that the Connecticut places on us? If our taxes were lower, the reduction of federal deductibility would hurt less. I’ll go out on a limb and say that is not likely to happen, if we keep sending the same people back to Hartford.

Secondly, what about our Connecticut delegation in Washington? You may hate Donald Trump, but no one questions the legitimacy of the Republican majorities in both houses, and they are the ones who passed this bill. Rather than working with Senate and House Republicans to pass bipartisan tax reform, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, and the rest of our Democratic delegation chose not to act like lawmakers, crafting legislation. Instead of representing us, they took their orders from the likes of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Our Democratic congressional delegation cared more about denying President Trump a political victory, than representing us, and some people in this state will see higher taxes because of it.