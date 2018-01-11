Residents need to ask more questions of Board of Ed

To the Editor:

Stratford teachers voted to accept the furlough days. I’m sure this wasn’t done easily and it only protects our teachers for the current school year, no further. They made this sacrifice for our children.

I have issue with the fact that annually, more money is requested, but no accountability, no transparency exists. Since 2008, property values have not bounced back in Stratford – at least for a majority of property owners. We seem to be getting less for more – more money that is. Stratford’s slogan should be “Town of the Big Squeeze.”

I hope people start getting more involved, start asking more questions, start being more vocal – we should get the audit of the BOE accounting practices and procedures that we were told we would get, but, as always happens in Stratford, we are told things are going to happen, and they rarely ever do. So, we pay taxes which go up year after year, and are asked: you can have an operational audit, but who is going to pay for it? Well, since our taxes are what keeps the BOE administration and Town Hall administration employed, I guess our money is already there to pay for it, no?

Parents, taxpayers — please continue this fight with us. We aren’t done. There isn’t and hasn’t been accountability. While so many of us have been forced to tighten up on our purse strings, the Board of Ed and Town Hall have continued to hemorrhage our money. If we don’t continue being active and vocalizing our dismay with how our money is spent, or the fact that we don’t get answers on how it is spent, not one darn thing will change.