Obituary: Matthew James McCurdy, 57

Matthew James McCurdy, 57, passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Bridgeport Hospital of a heart attack. He will be sadly and sorely missed by his loving family.

Born in Manhattan, NY, Matt was the son of Walter and Marijane McCurdy. He attended Darien High School and graduated from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan, CT. He played Varsity basketball for both Darien High School and St. Luke’s. He resided in North Carolina, Florida and a number of cities including Milford, CT, before settling in Stratford, CT.

Matt served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was a forklift operator and had many other jobs. He was an inveterate sports fan, especially the Mets and the Jets. He loved going to games and continued to play basketball his whole life.

Matt is survived by his father, Walter R. McCurdy and his four siblings, Bonnie, Mary, Wally Jr. and his wife Diane, Loraine McCurdy-Little, and her husband, Bob Little. In addition, he had a niece and five nephews: Lila Varel, Cade, Johnny, and Patrick McCurdy, Redmond and Matthew Little.

Matt’s sense of humor and love for his family will be sadly missed.

Friends may call at Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Boston Post Rd., Rte. 1, in Noroton (Darien), CT on Monday, January 15, from 3-5 PM.

Services will be held at Holy Redeemer at 1454 SW Mapp Road in Palm City, Florida on Saturday, January 20 at 10 AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Open Door Shelter at 4 Merritt Street, Norwalk, CT 06854.