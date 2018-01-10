Council votes to raze Center School building

The former Center School building will be demolished.

After years of discussion and debate, the Town Council voted on Monday to finally commence with the demolition of the long unused building on Sutton Avenue. The town will use brownfield grant funds obtained two years ago to remediate, abate and demolish Center School.

The vote was 8-2. Second District Councilman Ron Tichy and 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem voted no.

Before that vote, the town’s top board voted unanimously to remove a motion that would have stopped any demolition of the former school.

Wrangling about what to do with the former school has gone on for years. While former Mayor John Harkins imagined the site as a location for economic development, several members of the previous Town Council had hoped to keep the building standing and reopen it as a community school.

Stratford received a $1.2-million grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development to remediate and abate the site. Economic Development Director Mary Dean said Tuesday that the remaining budget for the project is $1.1 million.

Mayor Laura Hoydick said the town’s Economic Development Commission will make recommendations on what is the most popular reuse for the property, though the council will have final say on what is built there. Hoydick said she agrees with residents who are opposed to the idea of a parking garage.

“That is not the best use of the property,” Hoydick said.

Kadeem said he saw Center School as a possible solution to space needs in Stratford schools. Kadeem said he wants something built at the site that will reduce taxes but not change the neighborhood.

“You don’t want to have a whole bunch of cars running all up and down” the street, he said. “Whatever you put there should be conducive to the town, but not disturb the neighborhood,” Kadeem said.

Tichy said he was voting no because many residents of his district oppose the razing of Center School.

Fifth District Councilman Greg Cann said the town doesn’t have a plan for the site, but he wants to hear what will happen there.

“It’s time to move on and exercise the grant,” Cann said.