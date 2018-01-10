Eye on the Stratford budget

To the Editor:

Budget, budget, budget. Budget time and there is confusion in our state as well as Stratford. One question most asked of me is “Why is my motor vehicle tax so much higher this year? I remember when my car tax was much lower.” You are right. A few years back, the state of Connecticut capped the vehicle tax at 32 mills. If the town mill rate was higher, the state reimbursed the towns for the difference.

Example — our state had set vehicle rate capped at 32 mills, and say the town had a rate of 38 mills. The state would reimburse the town the dollar equivalent of the difference….six mills. In 2016 the state vehicle rebate to Stratford was $1,130,000. This year the state sent no money to the towns to make up the vehicle tax difference.

Former Mayor John Harkins sent a letter with the August tax bill, and that has posed another taxpayer question. Will they be getting an additional tax bill? No. Not going to happen. The mayor added $5 million to the 2016-17 budget when calculating our bills. That added $5 million and the Mayor’s veto of three passed budgets luckily worked out. Some towns which passed early budgets are going back to taxpayers for more funding.

The budget passed by the new Town Council at a special meeting on Dec. 18, makes cuts on the town side similar to the cuts suggested in the vetoed budgets. At the time the mayor said the vetoed budget cuts would “cripple town services and lower our bond rating.” I guess there’s a new reality. The town budget increased 1.14% over last year while the BOE budget increased 2.04%.

However, our bond rating did drop. But the cause is our lower reserve fund balance and pension decisions made years ago.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo