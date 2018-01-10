Stratford Star

Eye on the Stratford budget

By Stratford Star on January 10, 2018 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

Budget, budget, budget.  Budget time and there is confusion in our state as well as Stratford. One question most asked of me is “Why is my motor vehicle tax so much higher this year?  I remember when my car tax was much lower.” You are right. A few years back, the state of Connecticut capped the vehicle tax at 32 mills. If the town mill rate was higher, the state reimbursed the towns for the difference.  

Example — our state had set vehicle rate capped at 32 mills, and say the town had a rate of 38 mills.  The state would reimburse the town the dollar equivalent of the difference….six mills.  In 2016 the state vehicle rebate to Stratford was $1,130,000.  This year the state sent no money to the towns to make up the vehicle tax difference.

Former Mayor John Harkins sent a letter with the August tax bill, and that has posed another taxpayer question.  Will they be getting an additional tax bill?  No. Not going to happen. The mayor added $5 million to the 2016-17 budget when calculating our bills. That added $5 million and the Mayor’s veto of three passed budgets luckily worked out.  Some towns which passed early budgets are going back to taxpayers for more funding.

The budget passed by the new Town Council at a special meeting on Dec. 18, makes cuts on the town side similar to the cuts suggested in the vetoed budgets.  At the time the mayor said the vetoed budget cuts would “cripple town services and lower our bond rating.”  I guess there’s a new reality. The town budget increased 1.14% over last year while the BOE budget increased 2.04%.

However, our bond rating did drop.  But the cause is our lower reserve fund balance and pension decisions made years ago.

Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo

Former 7th District Town Councilwoman

Related posts:

  1. LETTER: We should ask for better
  2. What about our taxes?
  3. Stratford taking money from residents
  4. LETTER: The ball is in your court

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post IMAGES photography contest deadline approaching Next Post Council votes to raze Center School building
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • No Transparency

    Not only did the mill rate on my car rise but so did the value. How does a 20+ year old car APPRECIATE? Sounds like some type of consumer fraud being pull by Fonda and her class of non transparent characters in the tax office. When Representative Hoydick was in Hartford why didn’t she write a law that says the tax & insurance values of motor vehicles must match. She’s not very consumer oriented is she.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress