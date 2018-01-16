Looking for something to watch while avoiding the frozen tundra that once was your backyard? I’ve got you.

Instead of rewatching Stranger Things for the third time, I stumbled across the trailer for Dark.

Dark is a Netflix original show that takes place in Germany and begins with a missing child and that hurls the characters down the rabbit hole as the sins of multiple generations come back to haunt them.

The show, which is available in German with English subtitles or with an English voice-over, will captivate you and keep you glued to the couch as you ask yourself “when is Mikkel?” and try to keep up with the show’s wandering plot.

Watching this plot unfold will keep your mind moving while chilly winds blow outside. Upon learning that a child goes missing every 33 years in this small German town, viewers will find themselves trying to understand where these children end up.

Viewers will find themselves asking questions along with the characters as they try to unearth the strange occurrences that plague this town and its nuclear facility. The finale is a cliffhanger that will leave audiences asking for more.

The series includes 10 one-hour episodes and is rated TV-MA for nudity, drug use and images of self-harm. Viewers need to keep in mind that this show is best viewed in German with the English subtitles, as the voice-overs aren’t quite capable of expressing the emotions of the original actors.

To shake off the eerie vibes that linger after finishing the show, I recommend watching an episode or two of The Great British Bake Off. With its bouncy music and camera shots of random goats, it’s sure to lighten up the spirit.

If you want to dive deeper into the darker pools of humanity, give Mindhunter a try. The show revolves around the creation of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit and how agents studied prolific killers to pioneer the terms and practices used to identify serial killers today.