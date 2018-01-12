Looking forward to a quiet weekend at home?

Check out these movies on broadcast television and cable.

Friday, Jan. 12

From Russia With Love (1963)

Sean Connery lets the world know that no force of evil can overcome the will of good in this second film about an agent named James Bond.

8 p.m. BBC

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks reminds us that the goodness people share holds more power than the barriers people create.

9 p.m. Spike

Saturday, Jan. 13

Jurassic Park (1993)

Sam Neill and Laura Dern experience the power of a creator’s imagination in this thrilling tale about recreated dinosaurs.

9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spike

American Graffiti (1973)

Richard Dreyfuss and Ron Howard wonder what the future will bring in George Lucas’ look at life after high school in a small California town.

1 p.m. Sundance

American Gangster (2007)

Denzel Washington savors the life that crime can provide in this tale of Frank Lucas, a bad guy from New York City.

2 p.m. TNT

Bullitt (1968)

Steve McQueen takes a wild ride through the streets of San Francisco in this trend-setting look at a San Francisco cop.

8 p.m. TCM

Sunday, Jan. 14

How to Steal a Million (1966)

Audrey Hepburn and Peter O’Toole charm their way through a delightful crime caper from director William Wyler.

12:55 p.m. FX

Braveheart (1995)

Mel Gibson won an Oscar for directing this epic tale of a man who dares to stand up to the King of England.

4 p.m. and 8 p.m. BBC

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Shailene Woodley shares a moving tale of friendship, support and persistence as a young cancer patient who dares to dream.

3 p.m. FXM

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947)

Gene Tierney delights as a young lady who is convinced that a ghost haunts her cottage by the sea.

8 p.m. TCM