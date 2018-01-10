Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Stratford Red Devils defeat Bethel

Stratford High’s boys basketball team defeated Bethel High, 56-40, on Tuesday.

Jack Ryan scored 16 points and Mike August 15 for coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils, who improved to 5-2.

Jaahdel Cyril had 10 rebounds.

Stratford

Jaahdel Cyril 1  0-2 2  Jack Ryan 6 2-2 16   Mike August 5 2-2 15  Joe August  2 0-0 5 John Bike  3 0-0 7  Zach Fedak  0 3-5 3  Julien Bryan  0 0-0 0  Aaron Christy  3 0-0 6 Javier Hernandez  1 0-0 2  Antonio Sciarappa 0 0-0 0  Preston Williams  0 0-0 0

Totals: 21 7-11 56

Bethel

Luke Lacey 0 0-0 0  Tyler Zegray  4 0-2 10  Nevin Gagnon  2 0-0 5  Colin Florenz  1 0-0 3  Marcus Guylon 2 0-0 4  Jami Lagrande 3 0-2 8   Jason Henry 3 0-1  7  Aba 1 0-0 3

Totals: 16  0-5  40

Bethel:      7   9    13   11  -40

Stratford: 21  9      8   19  -56

3s-Stratford -Mike August 3,  Jack Ryan 2, Joe August 1, John Bike 1

