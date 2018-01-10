Stratford High’s boys basketball team defeated Bethel High, 56-40, on Tuesday.
Jack Ryan scored 16 points and Mike August 15 for coach Tim Swaller’s Red Devils, who improved to 5-2.
Jaahdel Cyril had 10 rebounds.
Stratford
Jaahdel Cyril 1 0-2 2 Jack Ryan 6 2-2 16 Mike August 5 2-2 15 Joe August 2 0-0 5 John Bike 3 0-0 7 Zach Fedak 0 3-5 3 Julien Bryan 0 0-0 0 Aaron Christy 3 0-0 6 Javier Hernandez 1 0-0 2 Antonio Sciarappa 0 0-0 0 Preston Williams 0 0-0 0
Totals: 21 7-11 56
Bethel
Luke Lacey 0 0-0 0 Tyler Zegray 4 0-2 10 Nevin Gagnon 2 0-0 5 Colin Florenz 1 0-0 3 Marcus Guylon 2 0-0 4 Jami Lagrande 3 0-2 8 Jason Henry 3 0-1 7 Aba 1 0-0 3
Totals: 16 0-5 40
Bethel: 7 9 13 11 -40
Stratford: 21 9 8 19 -56
3s-Stratford -Mike August 3, Jack Ryan 2, Joe August 1, John Bike 1