National VFW commander coming to Stratford on Saturday

The Stratford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460 will host National VFW Commander Keith Harman on Saturday, Jan. 13, starting at 10 a.m.

Harman will visit the Stratford VFW Post, located at 100 Veterans Blvd.

VFW Post Commander Dick Kennedy said Harman is visiting as part of a contest. Harman is visiting two other VFW posts in Connecticut.

Kennedy said Harman will speak for about an hour.

Harman was elected commander in chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. on July 26, 2017, at the 118th VFW National Convention in New Orleans. Harman served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. He served in Vietnam as a crew chief and door gunner on UH-1 Huey helicopters. His decorations include the Air Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citations, and the Aircraft Crewmember Badge.