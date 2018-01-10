Stratford Star

CT Pulse: Vaping among local teens a growing concern

By HAN Network on January 10, 2018 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, CT Pulse is talking e-cigarette use among local teens and why some researchers and school officials are concerned.

We talk with Peter Yankowski, a reporter at The Ridgefield Press, who interviewed students, parents and school officials about vaping among middle school and high school students in town. Read it here.

Melissa McGarry, of the Trumbull Partnership Against Underage Drinking and Drug Use (TPAUD) also joins us to discuss raising awareness about vaping.

Watch the show below:

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on Connecticut news and politics.

