Stratford Parents’ Place offers Baby Time program

January 10, 2018

Stratford Parents’ Place invites Stratford parents with children ages birth to one year to participate in the Baby Time program. Baby Time focuses on the first year of life and provides information, support, and education to parents with infants and babies up to age one.

“Baby Time is a unique program for parents and babies — especially first time parents who often have many questions and concerns in their new role as parents. It also provides a wonderful opportunity for parents to connect with others and create friendships that sometimes last for many years,” said Janet Baxter, parent educator.

Baby Time meets the second Wednesday every month from 11 a.m.-noon, at Stratford Parents’ Place, 719 Birdseye Street, Stratford:

  • Jan. 10 — Child Care Options
  • Feb. 14 — Feeding Your Baby
  • March 14 — Understanding Your Baby’s Sleep

Baby Time is open to all Stratford parents. For more information about the Baby Time program at Stratford Parents’ Place, call  203-381-6992 or visit stratfordk12.org.

