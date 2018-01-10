Stratford Star

Help wild birds in the winter

By Connecticut Audubon Society on January 10, 2018 in Lead News, News · 1 Comments

A male and female cardinal share sunflower seeds on a snowy birdbath. —Patricia Gay photo

Connecticut’s birds are generally well-adapted to New England winters. But that doesn’t mean you can’t help them get through periods that are particularly cold and snowy.

The keys are food and water.

Give them plenty to eat. And when ponds and streams are frozen, fresh, clean water is particularly important.

Here are six ways to help birds in winter, based on the best advice from Patrick Comins, our executive director; Miley Bull, our senior director of science and conservation; and Andy Griswold, our EcoTravel director.

  • Keep your feeders filled.
  • Lightly scatter seeds on the ground for birds that don’t like to perch on a feeder.
  • Hang suet, for woodpeckers especially.
  • Try putting out freeze-dried mealworms, and nuts and raisins, to bring in a different variety of birds.
  • Recycle your Christmas tree by placing it on its side near the feeder, for birds to use as cover.
  • Provide a source of fresh, unfrozen water! No matter what the weather, birds need to drink.

About author
Weston Forum

Connecticut Audubon Society


  • LorraineCecile Benoit

    Thank you so much for the tips.This was wonderful! I’ve been feeding birds but love yourCchristmas tree and don’t forget the water tips,

