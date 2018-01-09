The Bunnell High girls basketball team dropped a 73-53 decision to Pomperaug High on Tuesday.
Amanda Zdru scored 17 points for Bunnell.
Kani Opalka had 27 points and Maggie Lee 24 for Pomperaug.
Pomperaug
Kelly Powers 3 Alex Rafferty 1 Lindsay Ouelette 1 Kani Opalka 27 Molly Flanagan 0 Colleen Wargan 4 Megan Todhunter 6 Ashleigh Whitten 3 Cara McGettigan 0 Claudine Legeto 4 Lexie Flood 0 Ally McCormick 3 Maggie Lee 24 Maddie Villa 0
Bunnell
Amanda Zdru 17 Hannah McLaughlin 8 Jasmine St. Claire 10 Maura Kelly 7 Kelly Hilton 4 Alyssa Wright 3 Brianna Ramos 2 Kristin Zack 2 Yvemalya Germain 0
Pomperaug 19 14 23 17
Bunnell 3 12 17 21