Stratford High lost 60-47 to Bethel High in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Abby Anka scored 16 points, Cora Martonak 12 and Sam Perley 12 for Stratford.
Maranda Nyborg scored 31 points for Bethel.
Stratford
Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 3 4-4 12 Keryna Upchurch 0 0-0 0 Cora Martonak 3 3-3 12 Julia Torreso 3 2-2 8 Abby Anka 7 0-0 16 Maddie Perley 1 0-2 2 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 0 0-0 0
Totals 17 9-11 47
Bethel
Mia Prazeres 2 0-0 5 Vickey Gracey 1 2-2 4 Lily Daniels 3 4-4 10 Anna Riolo 0 1-1 1 Brittany Roach 5 1-2 11 Maranda Nyborg 11 9-11 31
Totals 22 15-20 60
3 point field goals: Bethel Prazares 1; Stratford S Perley 2 Anka 2
Bethel 21 12 12 15 60
Stratford 11 12 13 11 47