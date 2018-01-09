Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Bethel Wildcats defeat Stratford

By Stratford Star on January 9, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High lost 60-47 to Bethel High in girls basketball on Tuesday.

Abby Anka scored 16 points, Cora Martonak 12 and Sam Perley 12 for Stratford.

Maranda Nyborg scored 31 points for Bethel.

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 3 4-4  12  Keryna Upchurch 0 0-0 0 Cora Martonak  3 3-3 12  Julia Torreso 3 2-2 8   Abby Anka 7 0-0 16  Maddie Perley 1 0-2 2  Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 0 0-0 0

Totals 17  9-11 47

Bethel

Mia Prazeres   2 0-0 5  Vickey Gracey 1 2-2 4 Lily Daniels  3 4-4 10 Anna Riolo  0 1-1  1 Brittany Roach 5 1-2 11  Maranda Nyborg   11 9-11 31

Totals 22  15-20  60

3 point field goals: Bethel Prazares   1; Stratford  S Perley 2  Anka   2

Bethel    21 12 12 15 60

Stratford 11        12 13 11 47

