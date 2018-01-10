Stratford Star

Stratford Public Schools presents program on kindergarten 2018-19

Stratford Public Schools in cooperation with the Stratford School Readiness and Child Care Advisory Council is presenting an informational program on Kindergarten 2018-2019 on Tuesday, Jan. 30 (snow date Feb. 1), at 7 p.m., at Stratford Academy — Victoria Soto School, 699 Birdseye Street.

This free program, open to all Stratford families whose children will enter kindergarten in August 2018, will review kindergarten readiness and curriculum, as well as the registration process.

Information about timelines for transition to school, school visitation, and kindergarten registration will be provided. Representatives will be available following the meeting to provide information and answer questions on child care, transportation, school lunch, and other related services. These include Durham School Services, Sodexo Food Services, Stratford Health Department, Stratford Parents’ Place, Stratford PTA Council, Stratford Public Schools and Stratford YMCA.

For more information about this program, call the Stratford Public Schools at 203-381-2016.

