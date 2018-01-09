Stratford Star

Stratford property transfers: Jan. 2-5

Property transfers, Jan. 2 to Jan. 5

35 Pond St.: Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Matthew Alpert for $74,550.

40 California St.: Neil R. Forbes to Sandy Dorismond for $85,000.

248B South Trail: LFS Services LLC to Arnold S. Monahan for $289,900.

76 Yarwood St.: Anthony and James Alicki to James C. Conway for $178,000.

3699 Broadbridge Ave., Unit 311: Dana Marie and Bence B. Edl to R&G Best Properties LLC for $59,000.

40 Wiebe Ave.: Gary R. Borodack to Andrew H. Hurst for $277,000.

1182 Prospect Drive: Charles Firlotte to Riverhome LLC for $1,400,000.

170 Pumpkin Ground Road: Andrew E. and Cheryl A. Wallace to John G. Cox for $350,000.

481 Washington Park: The Bank of New York Mellon to Marvin Pereira for $199,900.

2632 Broadbridge Ave.: Brothers Realty LLC to 2440 Barnum Avenue LLC for $90,000.

637 King St.: Kimberly Strazza to Austin Patrick Phelan for $217,000.

