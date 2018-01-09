St. Vincent’s hosts Three Kings Day celebration

St. Vincent’s hosted its traditional Three Kings Day celebration a little later than usual on Monday, Jan. 8, due to last week’s storm.

The Three Kings — or Wise Men — processed to the manger in Hawley carrying their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Preceding the procession, Chief Mission Integration Officer Bill Hoey welcomed the gathering while staff members told the story of the origins of Three Kings Day customs especially in the Hispanic community, and offered the gospel reading in English and Spanish.

Also known as the Epiphany, Three Kings Day, or El Dia de los Reyes, is a Christian celebration that commemorates the Biblical story of the Three Kings who followed the star of Bethlehem to bring gifts to the Christ child. A religious holiday widely recognized in the Hispanic community in the United States, it is celebrated twelve days after Christmas on Jan. 6.

Dr. Jitendra Bharucha, Chief Information Officer Rick McCarthy, and Cafeteria Service Aide James Vaccaro appeared as the Three Kings. Fairchild Wheeler senior Kiara Simmons of Bridgeport treated the audience to renditions of Oh Holy Night and We Three Kings, accompanied by pianist Paul Leninger of Orange. When James was asked to be a King, he jumped up and down in his enthusiastic way. Then he said, “If I’m going to be a King, I need a Queen!” Who better than Cardiac Rehab Exercise Physiologist Kelsey Gilmore? She volunteered without hesitation.