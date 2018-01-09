MLK Day interfaith service Jan. 14

The Stratford Interfaith Clergy Association will host its Service in Remembrance of the Life and Ministry of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Stratford, 1301 Stratford Ave.

This year’s service will feature music from the choirs of the First Baptist Church in Stratford, readings from various holy texts, as well as from Dr. King’s own writings. The Rev. Ed Rawls, Senior Pastor at the First Congregational Church of Stratford will preach a sermon titled, Confessions of a Recovering Racist.

“In light of the continued racial tensions in our nation we need to look to the words and actions of Dr. King to remember our call as faith communities to challenge the evils of systemic racism, poverty, economic and ecological devastation, and seek a moral revival of our nation,” said Rev. Rawls.

This event is open to the public and a free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Stratford

Interfaith Clergy Association’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Scholarship Fund. Each year the Association awards two scholarships to graduating seniors to students at Bunnell and Stratford High Schools.

For more information, visit stratfordinterfaith.org or fbcstratford.org.