Two-year-old Diamond available for adoption

By Julie Miller on January 9, 2018 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Diamond

Diamond is a 2-year-old spayed female Pit Mix.  She came to the shelter last year pregnant and raised her pups which have all been adopted. Now Diamond is hoping for her new home. She needs some more obedience training and would be best in an adult home. Visit Diamond and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

 

