Stratford Star

St. Mark’s Church offers listening sessions for Catholics

By Stratford Star on January 9, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Religion · 0 Comments

St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, is offering two listening sessions for Catholics who have been away from the church for a while on Friday, Jan. 19 and 26, at 7 p.m., in the Upper Room.

Pastor Birendra Soreng offers the following welcome:

“Whatever the reason you stopped practicing your Catholic faith in the past, whether it is due to deep hurt, anger, clergy sex abuse scandal, family responsibilities, busy work schedule, mistakes in life…and now you feel emptiness I your lives…

Whatever your situation or circumstances, however much time has lapsed since your last visit to a church, there is a place for you!  You are important; you are missed and the door is open and you are very welcome. God Himself is calling you back. The Church will not judge you. Please come.

In order to make your return as easy as possible, we are having two listening sessions in which we can answer any questions you may have and help you come back to church.”

For more information, call 203-377-0444.

Related posts:

  1. Religious news and upcoming events
  2. Energy management workshop to help businesses, faith-based organizations
  3. Congregation for Humanistic Judaism holds High Holiday services
  4. First Congregational Church of Stratford seeks singers

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Wrestling: Bunnell drops match to Weston High Next Post Stratford Library programs for youth and adults
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress