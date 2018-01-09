St. Mark’s Church offers listening sessions for Catholics

St. Mark’s Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, is offering two listening sessions for Catholics who have been away from the church for a while on Friday, Jan. 19 and 26, at 7 p.m., in the Upper Room.

Pastor Birendra Soreng offers the following welcome:

“Whatever the reason you stopped practicing your Catholic faith in the past, whether it is due to deep hurt, anger, clergy sex abuse scandal, family responsibilities, busy work schedule, mistakes in life…and now you feel emptiness I your lives…

Whatever your situation or circumstances, however much time has lapsed since your last visit to a church, there is a place for you! You are important; you are missed and the door is open and you are very welcome. God Himself is calling you back. The Church will not judge you. Please come.

In order to make your return as easy as possible, we are having two listening sessions in which we can answer any questions you may have and help you come back to church.”

For more information, call 203-377-0444.