Bunnell High lost to Weston High, 54-42, on Monday.

“James Depina at 126 pounds started us off strong by taking a 5-0 lead after the first period and then securing a second-period pin,” said Bulldog coach Sean Sloat.

“Josh Lisi scored the first takedown at 132 pounds and was leading 4-1 after the first period. After a wild second period going back and forth, Lisi trailed 8-7. In the third period Lisi was unable to escape and ended up getting pinned with nine seconds left in the match.

“Sean Romero won by pin in the second period at 170 pounds.

“Erick Cruz at 195 pounds was down 2-0 going into the third period. After a flurry of points from both wrestlers and a last second takedown with back points from Cruz, he won the match 8-5.

“Gabe Dasilva at 220 pounds gave up the first takedown, but came back with a nice inside trip with back points to lead 6-2 after the first. No points were scored in the second period.

“The third period was a nailbiter, as Gabe escaped for a point but was the taken down to his back. He showed a lot of heart by fighting off his back as the score tied up at 7-7.

“Gabe kept his movement high, forcing his opponent to illegally lock hands and give up a point as Gabe won 8-7.

“Mike Amorando at 120 pounds finished strong for us with a quick takedown and pin in 30 seconds.

“We had a lot of guys out sick today and we gave up forfeits at 145, 152. 160, heavyweight, 106 and 113.”

Bunnell will host Joel Barlow on Wednesday at 6 p.m.