Stratford High’s girls basketball team defeated Harding High, 62-40, on Monday.

Coach Cliff LaRose’s Red Devils improved to 3-4 with the win.

Sam Perley scored 21 points and had four assists.

Julia Torreso had 12 points and eight steals.

Maddy Perley had 11 points with seven assists

Abby Anka had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 8 1-2 21 Keryna Upchurch 0 0-0 0 Cora Martonak 4 1-2 9 Julia Torreso 6 0-0 12 Abby Anka 3 2-4 9 Maddie Perley 5 0-0 11 Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 0 0-0 0

Totals 26 4-8 62

Harding

Tamia Bagley 0 0-0 0 Selina Burgos 0 0-0 0 Janazia Davis 2 1-2 5 Lexene Small 2 2-2 6 Jordan Bass 1 0-0 2 Shyni Cross 9 5-10 23 Azsamay Torres 1 0-0 2 Tesana Wright 1 0-0 2

Totals 16 8-14 40

3 point field goals: Stratford S Perley 4, Anka 1, M Perley 1

Harding 11 7 12 10 40

Stratford 19 11 19 13 62