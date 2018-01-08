Stratford Star

Girls basketball: Stratford teams up to top Harding

By Stratford Star on January 8, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford High’s girls basketball team defeated Harding High, 62-40, on Monday.

Coach Cliff LaRose’s Red Devils improved to 3-4 with the win.

Sam Perley scored 21 points and had four assists.

Julia Torreso had 12 points and eight steals.

Maddy Perley had 11 points with seven assists

Abby Anka had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Stratford

Sydney Ritchie 0. 0-0. 0. Sam Perley 8 1-2  21 Keryna Upchurch 0 0-0 0 Cora Martonak  4 1-2 9  Julia Torreso 6 0-0 12  Abby Anka 3 2-4 9  Maddie Perley 5 0-0  11  Kaylee Davidson 0 0-0 0 Serena Mbachiantum 0 0-0 0

Totals 26   4-8  62

Harding

Tamia Bagley   0 0-0 0  Selina Burgos 0 0-0 0 Janazia Davis  2 1-2 5 Lexene Small 2 2-2 6 Jordan Bass  1 0-0 2  Shyni Cross  9  5-10  23  Azsamay Torres 1 0-0 2 Tesana Wright  1 0-0 2

Totals 16   8-14  40

3 point field goals: Stratford S Perley 4, Anka 1, M Perley 1

Harding 11   7 12  10 40

Stratford 19   11  19 13 62

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Stratford falls to Harding High
  2. Girls basketball: Stratford Red Devils win, 47-39
  3. Girls basketball: Red Devils defeat Panthers, 53-46
  4. Girls basketball: Bunnell High tips Stratford in overtime

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Teachers’ union votes to accept furlough days Next Post Wrestling: Bunnell drops match to Weston High
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress