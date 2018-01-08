Obituary: Marilyn Anne Banks, 76, formerly of Stratford

Marilyn Anne Banks, 76, formerly of Stratford, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2018.

Ms. Banks was born on January 8, 1941 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late Harry and Gertrude (Wilson) Banks. She grew up in Fairfield, CT, and graduated from Andrew Warde High School.

As a young woman, she was an avid equestrian. She moved to Stratford as an adult and held several jobs over the years, her favorite being a school bus driver for the town.

She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and playing weekend card games with her friends. She was also a voracious reader, Stephen King and Dean Koontz being her two favorite authors. She adored being around animals and children.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Harry Dexter Banks II and his wife, Alicia, and her only granddaughter, Elizabeth, all of Stratford, CT.

Marilyn Banks will be privately laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport, CT. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Birmingham Health Center in Derby, CT for their dedication and care.

To make online condolences to Marilyn’s family, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com.