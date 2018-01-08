Stratford Fire Department offers cold weather safety tips

With the continued severe cold temperatures and the potential for accumulating snowfall during this season, the Stratford Fire Department suggests some last minute safety advice.

Always maintain any and all exhaust ports for any heating appliance including but not limited to, gas heating units (propane and natural gas), pellet stoves, wood burning stoves and clothes dryers. This action will prevent any exhaust from feeding back into the house possibly creating a carbon monoxide exposure.

Refrain from running vehicles or small engines in or near the garage for any prolong periods.

If there is a need to use portable type heaters, they should be placed on a level and non flammable surface if possible and away from any loose hanging materials especially bedding and drapes.

Do not use cooking appliances for the purpose of heating the occupied space.

Do not leave any fires unattended.

And most importantly, test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for proper function.

All four Town of Stratford Firehouses will be available as a warming station if needed.

For more information, call the Office of the Fire Marshal, 203-385-4073.